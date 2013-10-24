MADRID Oct 24 Spain will play a friendly against South Africa at Soccer City on Nov. 19, their first trip back to Johannesburg since their maiden World Cup triumph at the stadium in 2010, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Thursday.

"The RFEF wishes to demonstrate its gratitude for the wonderful hospitality of the South African sports authorities and the support of the country's football fans during the 2010 South Africa World Cup," the federation said on the national team's official website (www.sefutbol.com).

"This will be the last match of 2013 and it will take place just a few days before the RFEF has to return the World Cup ... to FIFA," they added.

Spain, who are also the European champions, qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil earlier this month when they finished top of Group I ahead of France. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)