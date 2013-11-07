MADRID Nov 7 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called Atletico Madrid's Brazil-born forward Diego Costa into his squad for the first time for this month's friendlies away to Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

Top scorer in La Liga this season with 13 goals in 12 appearances, Costa signed a formal letter last month stating his wish to play for adopted country Spain and ending a tug-of-war between the world and European champions and Brazil over the 25-year-old.

Tall and powerful in the air, Costa has excellent touch and vision and is a handful for defences who find it tough to cope with his physical approach.

He will give Del Bosque, who often plays without a traditional centre forward, an extra option up front as he prepares his side to defend their title at the World Cup finals in Brazil next year.

Spain announced their squad on their official Twitter feed. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)