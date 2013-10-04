MADRID Oct 4 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has recalled Chelsea's attacking midfielder Juan Mata for the holders' final two World Cup 2014 Group I qualifiers at home to Belarus and Georgia.

Mata was left out of the squad for last month's game against Finland in Helsinki after losing his place in the Chelsea starting lineup under new manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the 25-year-old appears to have regained the confidence of the Portuguese and started Tuesday's Champions League match at Steaua Bucharest after impressing in the second half of the 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

In the absence of injured Barcelona left back Jordi Alba, Del Bosque handed a first call-up to Sevilla's under-21 international Alberto Moreno.

He also brought right back Juanfran back into the fold, one of four players included from in-form Atletico Madrid along with midfielders Koke and Mario Suarez and forward David Villa.

Spain and France, who are assured of at least a place in the playoffs, both have 14 points at the top of their group though France have played one more match.

Spain host Belarus in Palma de Mallorca on Oct. 11 and meet Georgia in Albacete four days later, when France play Finland in Paris.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Alberto Moreno (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Xavi (Barcelona), Mario Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), David Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jesus Navas (Manchester City), Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City), Pedro (Barcelona), David Villa (Atletico Madrid) (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)