SAO PAULO, June 25 Managers and players have complained about the state of pitches used in the World Cup with the grass at several stadiums, and particularly the ones that were delivered just weeks ahead of the kick off, coming under criticism as not fitting for such an important tournament.

FIFA have prevented some teams from training on the match surface ahead of their games and managers of Chile and Bosnia, as well as players with Belgium and Ghana, are among those who've complained the turf is threadbare or cuts up easily.

"It was a very bad pitch, terrible weather," Bosnia manager Safet Susic said of the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba after his side lost 1-0 to Nigeria on Saturday. "Bad pitch, humid. A very good opponent. This is why we lost."

"I don't want to find excuses in the condition of the pitch," Susic added. "We are technically a skillful team and we can offer more on a good pitch. But the pitch was the same for us and Nigeria and it was an impediment to score more goals."

A few days later, Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni said of the same ground: "If you are seeking perfection, then probably this pitch is far from it."

The state of the surface in Cuiaba could be related to its late delivery. It was one of three stadiums finished months behind schedule, meaning the turf was laid late.

Brazil opted to use 12 venues in this year's World Cup, with six of them ready a year in advance and used for the Confederations Cup test event last June. The other six were supposed to be ready in December but some were delivered as late as May.

In one of them, Curitiba, FIFA stopped Australia and Spain from training on the match surface a day before their game because it had not recovered from the Honduras-Ecuador clash two days previously.

LAST MINUTE DELIVERY

In Sao Paulo, another stadium delivered at the last minute, Chilean coach Jorge Sampaoli called the pitch "really bad" and said his team did not train on it ahead of their match against the Netherlands so as not to damage it more.

Only five professional matches have been held at the ground since it was inaugurated by host club Corinthians on May 18. Yet the pitch already looks threadbare and officials cordoned off the goalmouths ahead of the match.

The Sao Paulo stadium uses ryegrass, which is more resistant to the colder weather of Brazil's south, and has undersoil heating to keep the root temperature at its optimum level. Most of the 12 stadiums used Bermuda grass more suited to tropical climes.

Officials at Royalverd, the Spanish-based company responsible for the turf at seven of the 12 grounds, did not respond to emails or phone calls.

However, Andres Sanchez, the Corinthians director in charge of the arena, laughed off Sampaoli's complaints, calling them "ridiculous."

"The Chilean coach is so used to the wonderful pitches in the Libertadores Cup so when he comes here and sees a great pitch he doesn't recognise it," Sanchez told Reuters with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

"The Dutch coach is so used to terrible pitches in the Champions League that when he comes here and sees a great pitch he doesn't say a word."

The issue is not limited to the stadiums handed over in the last few weeks. Belgian players complained about the turf at the Maracana after their 1-0 win over Russia, and the host nation were prevented from training at the National stadium in Brasilia ahead of their final group game against Cameroon.

In Salvador, Iran boss Carlos Queiroz complained of a lack of consistency in deciding which surfaces are suitable and which aren't.

"This pitch (Fonte Nova arena) is in much worse condition compared to Belo Horizonte and in Belo Horizonte training was cancelled," he said. "Yet this pitch which is much worse, they judged it OK to carry out training sessions on it."

FIFA officials did not respond to emailed questions on the issue but members of the Local Organising Committee brushed off the concerns and said had not received any official complaints.

"What's happening is that the games are very intense, there are a lot of things going on but the teams that look after the grass are paying close attention to it," said Saint-Clair Milesi, spokesman for the LOC.

"Often it's much more a question of appearance than performance." (Reporting by Andrew Downie; additional reporting by Mary Milliken in Cuiaba)