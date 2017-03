RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) have notified FIFA that they are appealing against Luis Suarez's punishment for his biting incident.

A FIFA spokesperson said that they had received a formal 'intention to appeal' from the AUF on Friday night and that the Uruguayans now have a further seven days to submit their written reasons for the appeal.

Suarez was banned on Thursday for Uruguay's next nine competitive international matches and from any involvement in football for four months after biting defender Giorgio Chiellini in their 1-0 Group D win over Italy. (Reporting By Simon Evans, Editing by Nigel Hunt)