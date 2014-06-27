RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who has been kicked out of the World Cup for biting an opponent, needs treatment to overcome his disciplinary problems, FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said on Friday.

"He should go for a treatment," Valcke said when asked by reporters about the Suarez case. "I don't know if it exists but he should do something by himself because it's definitely wrong."

Valcke defended the ban on Suarez from playing for Uruguay for nine competitive matches and from all football-related activity for four months after he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup match this week.

"If it's the first time, it's an incident. More than once, it is not any more an incident. That is why also the sanction, it has to be exemplary."

Suarez has previously been banned twice for biting opponents while playing at club level.