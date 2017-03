RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was banned for nine matches by FIFA on Thursday after being found guilty of biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Suarez was also banned from any football-related activity for four months and fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($111,000).

The incident occurred 10 minutes before the end of Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy in their final Group D match in Natal on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9005 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)