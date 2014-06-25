MONTEVIDEO, June 25 Luis Suarez' apparent biting of an opponent may have dominated headlines worldwide, but it was conspicuously out of the limelight in his native Uruguay which instead delighted in the team's 1-0 victory over Italy at the World Cup.

Articles about the alleged biting of Giorgio Chiellini largely tended to fret about whether FIFA could ban striker Suarez, who did not play in Uruguay's only defeat in the tournament so far.

Local media also complained about reaction to the incident round the world.

Leading newspaper El Pais honed in on what it called a "very tough" attitude from English media towards Suarez and highlighted that the player's apparent bruised eye did not receive much attention.

Many in Uruguay back their hero wholeheartedly and his lawyer on Wednesday suggested there was a European campaign to ban the controversial striker.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA is investigating the incident.

Suarez, twice previously banned for biting, could be hit with another lengthy suspension despite escaping punishment during the match. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Ed Osmond)