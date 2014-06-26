(Adds reaction)

MANAUS, Brazil, June 26 Reaction to the nine-match ban imposed on Thursday by FIFA on Uruguay forward Luis Suarez for biting.

Uruguayan Football Association president Wilmar Valdez:

"We are going to appeal today ... there isn't definitive evidence that allows us to say that this kind of sanction can be applied. We are talking nine games, four months and a financial penalty, so to me it really seems like a completely exaggerated and abusive sanction."

FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce:

"I think the punishment handed out by FIFA to Luis Suarez is fully justified. Hopefully, he will realise now that behaviour of this type will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Uruguay captain Diego Lugano:

"Indignation, impotence, I think that's what we all feel. We'd all like a fairer world, but that world simply does not exist. Those who rule, rule, and the strong ones are the strong ones... Keep feeling proud of him, he deserves it. Nothing will stop us. We will carry on with humility, union, determination, recognition of mistakes, and with our heads always high."

Dr Andrew Evans, a performance psychologist at Nottingham Trent University:

"This punishment won't serve as much of a deterrent to Suarez in the future as it's too similar to previously imposed sanctions. What is really needed now is a psychological programme capable of promoting long-lasting behaviour change."

Brazil forward Fred:

"It was unfair because it could end a player's life. Four months, nine games, everyone on top of you, criticising his error. He has to be punished, yes, but I'd like to see Suarez still playing in this World Cup."

Sports equipment firm Adidas:

"Adidas fully supports FIFA's decision. Adidas certainly does not condone Luis Suarez's recent behaviour and we will again be reminding him of the high standards we expect from our players. We have no plan to use Suarez for any additional marketing activities during the 2014 FIFA World Cup."

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez:

"This is really bad for the World Cup, for the show, and it is really bad for Uruguay and the world of soccer."

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo:

"I never bit anyone, I know bites hurt. (If) my kids bite me they are punished in the dark room with the big bad wolf: that's the soccer equivalent of not playing soccer for four months."

Glenn Hayes, employment partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell:

"Although FIFA's decision is unlikely to lead to claims by Liverpool FC against Suarez for breach of contract, it has to be said that his value on the transfer market could be reduced as a result."

Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre:

"Liverpool Football Club will wait until we have seen and had time to review the FIFA disciplinary committee report before making any further comment."

Uruguayan Tourism and Sports Minister Liliam Kechichian:

"We're hurt by the excessive punishment. Now let's see how we help the human being (Suarez) and how this group shows the best of its class."

Andreas Campomar, author of "Golazo! A history of Latin American football":

"For many Latin Americans the ban will have wider repercussions. It will be construed as the usual high-handedness Europe employs in relation to Latin America. A case of one rule for them and one rule for us."

Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen:

"I think the punishment's fair. Obviously, the worrying thing for any Liverpool supporter was that there was very little or no provocation, and the question is: Will he do it again? Liverpool have got to draw a line under this and say: 'One more indiscretion and it's over'."

Headline in Uruguay newspaper El Pais:

"The Worst Punishment" (Reporting by Reuters correspondents, editing by Ed Osmond and Ossian Shine)