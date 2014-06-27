June 27 Substitutes at the World Cup in Brazil have already scored more goals (24) in the group stage than the total number scored in entire tournaments before, surpassing the record of 23 goals set for all of the 2014 World Cup. Just over 18 percent of the 133 goals scored at the finals in Brazil so far were by substitutes, according to data provided by FIFA. The previous highest percentage was in 1990, when 17.4 percent (20 out of 115 goals) were scored by substitutes. Following is a table provided by FIFA with goals scored by substitutes in the World Cup since 1970. Prior to that tournament substitutes were not allowed. Year Goals by subs (out of total goals) 2014 24 (out of 133, 18.05%) 2010 15 (out of 145, 10.34%) 2006 23 (out of 147, 15.65%) 2002 21 (out of 161, 13.04%) 1998 14 (out of 171, 8.19%) 1994 13 (out of 141, 9.22%) 1990 20 (out of 115, 17.39%) 1986 11 (out of 132, 8.33%) 1982 16 (out of 146, 10.96%) 1978 6 (out of 102, 5.88%) 1974 5 (out of 97, 5.15%) 1970 5 (out of 95, 5.26%) Source: FIFA (Compiled by Erik Kirschbaum)