June 22 Switzerland's performance against France was not all bad despite a crushing 5-2 defeat in their second World Cup Group E game, midfielder Granit Xhaka said on Sunday.

"It wasn't all negative," he told reporters at the team's training camp in Porto Seguro.

"In spite of the defeat, some things were positive. We created some chances against a good team. The fact that we were caught out on the break means that we were doing the attacking.

"We played badly in the first halves against Ecuador and France, but in both games the second half was better and now we have to try and play two good halves in the same match," he added.

Switzerland arrived in Brazil brimming with confidence after losing one match in the previous two years and enjoyed a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 win over Ecuador in their opening game.

However, they were brought down to earth by France on Friday, trailing 3-0 at halftime and 5-0 after 73 minutes before Blerim Dzemaili and Xhaka made the score more respectable.

The Swiss are third behind Ecuador, who also have three points, and leaders France with six. They now face a difficult match on Wednesday against a physical Honduras side, who have zero points, in the sweltering heat of Manaus.

"The climate is not up for discussion. We have to produce the same sort of performance that we did in the qualifying (matches)," said Xhaka.

"We are still the small Switzerland but we mustn't hide from anyone," he added.

Dzemaili added: "We have analysed our mistakes and it's very important that we don't repeat them. This team has shown character when it has needed to and it will do again." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)