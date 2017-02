MALMO, Sept 11 Goals from Rasmus Elm and Marcus Berg gave Sweden a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in their opening World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Kazakhs, who lost their opening Group C game at home to Ireland on Friday, tried to use stalling tactics to suppress the Swedes but only managed to hold out until the 37th minute.

Playing in his home town of Malmo, Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic drifted out to the right to pick up the ball and crossed to Mikael Lustig.

The defender mis-hit his shot but Rasmus Elm pounced on the rebound to volley home.

Ibrahimovic tormented the Kazakhs throughout the second half and he passed to Berg, who scored in the final minute of added time to put the game beyond reach (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Pritha Sarkar)