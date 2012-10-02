STOCKHOLM Oct 2 Udinese's Mathias Ranegie has been included in Erik Hamren's Sweden squad to face the Faroe Islands and Germany in 2014 World Cup qualifiers, despite the striker mocking the coach's English-language skills on Twitter.

Ranegie was disappointed not to be called up for a friendly against Brazil in August, and responded to the coach's decision by tweeting a link to a video showcasing Hamren's less-than-perfect English.

Naming the striker in his squad on Tuesday, a smiling Hamren told a media conference that he had not seen the video, saying "maybe he thinks I performed well with my English. Maybe he thought I did something right.

"(But) we'll see if he keeps on tweeting."

Also included in Hamren's squad were Ajax forward Tobias Sana and Fulham defender Alexander Kacaniklic.

"We've picked some new players. Kacaniklic is doing very well at Fulham. Sana looked exciting at Gothenburg, but what he has developed most at Ajax is producing points (goals and assists)."

Sweden, who play the Faroes away in Torshavn on Oct. 12 and visit Germany four days later, are second in Group C on three points following an opening victory against Kazakhstan. Germany lead the group with six points after two games. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Copenhagen, editing by Justin Palmer)