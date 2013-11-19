STOCKHOLM Nov 19 A sublime second-half hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo took Portugal to the World Cup finals with a 4-2 aggregate victory in their World Cup playoff against Sweden on Tuesday.

In a tie billed as a monumental battle between the Portuguese captain and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swede scored twice but the imperious Ronaldo lifted his side to a 3-2 win in the second leg.

With Portugal leading 1-0 from the first leg in Lisbon, the Swedes dominated first-half possession but created little before Ronaldo tore them apart in the second half, getting in behind the defence three times to score.

Ibrahimovic gave his side hope at 1-0 down when he levelled from a corner and then blasted home a free kick, but two goals in three minutes from Ronaldo put the game out of reach and ended Swedish hopes of reaching the finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Philip O'Connort, mediting by Ed Osmond)