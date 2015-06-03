June 3 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Sweden:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Runners-up (2003)

Drawn in Group D with United States, Australia and Nigeria

- -

Coach: Pia Sundhage

A vastly experienced coach, the popular Sundhage was at the helm as the Unites States women won gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Appointed head coach of Sweden in 2012, her side came up short in the 2013 European Championships on home soil, narrowly losing in the semi-finals to Germany.

- -

Key Player: Caroline Seger. Age: 31. Midfielder

The midfield motor in Sundhage's Swedish side, Seger is the essential link between defence and attack. Excellent range of passing and positional sense, and plenty of bite in the tackle.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 5

- -

How they qualified: Group 4 winners

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hedvig Lindahl, Hilda Carlen, Carola Soeberg

Defenders: Nilla Fischer, Emma Berglund, Amanda Ilestedt, Linda Nilsson, Charlotte Rohlin, Elin Rubensson, Jessica Samuelsson, Sara Thunebro, Linda Sembrandt

Midfielders: Caroline Seger, Therese Sjogran, Lisa Dahlkvist, Olivia Schough, Malin Diaz Pettersson, Emilia Appelqvist

Forwards: Lotta Schelin, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Emma Lund, Jenny Hjohlman (Compiled by Philip O'Connor in Sweden; Editing by Frank Pingue)