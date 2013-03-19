STOCKHOLM, March 19 FIFA's match official will decide on Friday whether Sweden and Ireland will play their World Cup qualifier under a closed roof to keep out Stockholm's wintry weather, Swedish team manager Lars Richt said on Tuesday.

"Ultimately it's a decision for the FIFA match commissioner and that decision will be taken at a meeting that takes place on match day at 1030 in the morning," Richt told Reuters at a team training session.

Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni told a media briefing on Monday that he would prefer the roof of the Friends Arena to be open but the Swedes would rather keep the roof shut for the sake of the spectators.

"Common sense says if it's cold and snowy everyone wants to have the conditions as good as possible and that's with a closed roof," Richt said.

The Group C match kicks off at 2045 local time (1945 GMT). (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Dublin; Editing by Clare Fallon)