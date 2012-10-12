BERNE Oct 12 Switzerland and Norway scored within 90 seconds of each other late in the game to draw 1-1 in their World Cup Group E qualifier on Friday.

A dour match suddenly came to life when substitute Mario Gavranovic put the Swiss ahead in the 79th minute, scoring at the far post after Granit Xhaka flicked on a corner.

Norway, who had posed little threat, equalised from another corner when defender Brede Hangeland headed home at the near post - the first goal the Swiss have conceded in the group.

Norway then launched a series of dangerous attacks and nearly snatched the winner when Tarik El Younoussi curled a shot against the foot of the post from outside the area in the 89th.

Group leaders Switzerland have seven points from three games after losing their 100 percent record while Norway, who began with a shock defeat in Iceland, have four. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)