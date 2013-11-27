BERNE, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Switzerland:
Form and prospects
Blessed with arguably the easiest draw of any of the World
Cup finalists, Switzerland duly qualified without losing any of
their 10 group games against Iceland, Slovenia, Cyprus, Albania
or Norway.
As an added bonus, their results lifted them into the top
eight of the FIFA rankings and they will be among the seeded
teams for the draw on Dec. 6.
Flattering as those statistics maybe, Switzerland, who have
successfully drawn on the large community of immigrants from the
Balkans over the last few years, have plenty of reasons for
believing they can at least reach the last sixteen.
Most of their players, such as Stephan Lichtsteiner and the
Napoli trio of Gokhan Inler, Blerim Dzemaili and Valon Behrami,
are playing for top Bundesliga and Serie A clubs and are
experienced competitors at the very highest levels.
They are led by wily German Ottmar Hitzfeld, one of Europe's
most successful coaches at club levels with seven Bundesliga and
two Champions League titles to his name.
Many of their players are young, skilful and tenacious and,
despite the Swiss reputation for being quiet and reserved, will
not shy away from a confrontation as they showed in a feisty
friendly win over Brazil in August.
Coach: Ottmar Hitzfeld
Ottmar Hitzfeld is one of only four coaches to have won the
Champions League with two different clubs, having collected the
title with both Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and Bayern Munich in
2001.
The German, who has been at the helm since 2008, has also won
seven Bundesliga titles with the same two clubs, making him one
of Europe's most successful coaches at club level.
Hitzfeld will be leading the Swiss to his second major
tournament, having also been in charge at the 2010 World Cup
where they bowed out in the first round despite a 1-0 win over
eventual champions Spain in their opening match.
The 64-year-old has decided not to extend his contract and
the tournament is likely to mark his swansong as a coach,
leaving him to work as a television pundit in his native
Germany.
Key Player: Xherdan Shaqiri, one of several Kosovo-born
players in the Swiss team, is a crowd pleaser who could easily
have come off the Argentine production line of diminutive,
dribbling specialists.
Squat and pugnacious, he can weave his way past defenders,
thread incisive passes through opposing defences and score goals
from distance with his left-foot.
Shaqiri was raised at FC Basel, making his professional
debut as a 17-year-old and winning his first Swiss title the
same season.
He moved to Bayern Munich last season and confounded
predictions that he would be frozen out of the first team as he
made decisive contributions whenever called upon, helping the
Bavarians win an unprecedented treble.
How they qualified: Winners European Group E
2012
Sept 7 Slovenia A W 2-0 Xhaka, Inler
Sept 11 Albania H W 2-0 Shaqiri, Inler
(pen)
Oct 12 Norway H D 1-1 Gavranovic
Oct 16 Iceland A W 2-0 Barnetta,
Gavranovic
2013
March 23 Cyprus A D 0-0
June 6 Cyprus H W 1-0 Seferovic
Sept 6 Iceland H D 4-4 Lichtsteiner 2,
Schaer, Dzemaili (pen)
Sept 10 Norway A W 2-0 Schaer 2
Oct 11 Albania A W 2-1 Shaqiri, Lang
Oct 15 Slovenia H W 1-0 Xhaka
World Cup record:
Previous World Cup appearances (9): 1934, 1938, 1950, 1958,
1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010
Best performances: Quarter-finalists 1934, 1938, 1954
William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 100-1
