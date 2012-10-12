Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Switzerland 1 Norway 1 - World Cup qualifying Group E result.
At the Stade de Suisse, Berne
Scorers:
Switzerland: Mario Gavranovic 79
Norway: Brede Hangeland 81
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 5-Steve von Bergen, 20-Johan Djourou, 13-Ricardo Rodriguez; 8-Gokhan Inler, 7-Tranquillo Barnetta (17-Mario Gavranovic 77), 10-Granit Xhaka, 11-Valon Behrami (15-Blerim Dzemaili 90+2); 23-Xherdan Shaqiri, 9-Eren Derdiyok
Norway: 1-Rune Jarstein; 14-Espen Ruud, 23-Vegard Forren, 5-Brede Hangeland, 6-John Arne Riise; 21-Daniel Braaten, 7-Markus Henriksen, 8-Havard Nordtveit, 19-Ruben Jenssen; 20-Alexander Soderlund (18-Joshua King 64), 10-Tarik El Younoussi
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) (Created by Brian Homewood)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
