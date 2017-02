LONDON Aug 19 Syria have been disqualified from the 2014 World Cup after fielding an ineligible player in qualifiers, FIFA said on Friday.

World soccer's governing body said in a statement that Tajikistan would be reinstated into the competition in Syria's place.

"The Syrian team is disqualified from the competition, losing their second round knockout phase by forfeit," FIFA said in a statement. (Writing by Sonia Oxley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)