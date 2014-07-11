RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Team of the tournament as selected by Reuters journalists (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Costa Rica).

Defenders: Philipp Lahm (Germany), Mats Hummels (Germany), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Marcos Rojo (Argentina).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Argentina), Arjen Robben (Netherlands), James Rodriguez (Colombia).

Forwards: Neymar (Brazil), Thomas Mueller (Germany), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Goalkeeper. Keylor Navas

One notable aspect of the tournament has been the consistently high standard of goalkeeping and any of half a dozen could have staked a claim.

Navas gets the nod after terrific performances in the group stage against the might of Italy, Uruguay and England. He also made the only save in the penalty shootout win over Greece to send his nation into the quarter-finals for the first time.

Right back. Philipp Lahm. One of the world's best in his position for years but spent the group phase playing solidly, if unspectacularly, in midfield. Switched to right back for the quarter-final, he had more freedom to roam and his presence gave a much better balance to a back four that has looked more solid since.

Centre back. Mats Hummels

Whether alongside Per Mertesacker in the group stage or Jerome Boateng in the knockout games, Hummels has been an immense presence for Germany and also weighed in with two goals.

Centre back. Thiago Silva

His importance to the Brazil team became shockingly apparent when, with him absent through suspension they were run ragged by Germany in the 7-1 semi-final defeat. A vital strand of stability among his more attack-minded colleagues, he will long regret the moment of stupidity that earned him a second tournament booking in the quarter-final against Colombia.

Left back. Marcos Rojo

Another player who suffered a suspension following an impressive group stage but Argentina coped without him against Belgium in the quarter-final and he returned to do a great job snuffing out various threats as part of a superb Argentine defensive display in the semi-final against the Netherlands.

Midfielder. Javier Mascherano

An absolute rock in midfield for Argentina, Mascherano is the sort of player, physically and emotionally, that all great teams have. He has boundless energy and a huge appetite for destroying opposition attacks but, with maturity, he has learned how to do it without giving away endless free kicks.

Midfielder. Arjen Robben.

Again proved himself the go-to man with his driving run - and controversial tumble - that earned a last-gasp penalty to beat Mexico in the second round. Was superb in the opening demolition of Spain, showing athletic control and amazing five-metre pace, and has three goals, but his tournament ended on a low as he was unable to find any space against Argentina.

Midfielder. James Rodriguez.

The only unanimous selection from more than 30 Reuters journalists, Rodriguez is short odds to be named player of the tournament.

Six goals in five games plus a handful of assists are merely the bare statistics of a performance of remarkable confidence for a player who turns 23 on Saturday.

His brilliant turn and volley to set Colombia on their way to victory over Uruguay in the second round is a strong contender for goal of the tournament and Rodriguez rightly returned to a hero's welcome after playing well and scoring a penalty in the quarter-final loss to Brazil.

Forward. Neymar.

Though his tournament ended in physical and mental agony, Neymar can look back with immense pride. Playing under huge pressure as he carried the hopes of a nation, the World Cup poster boy looked sharp and confident from the start.

He scored the nerve-settling equaliser in the opening win against Croatia and ended with four goals in all. He also converted the decisive penalty in the shootout win over Chile.

It all went wrong near the end of the quarter-final victory over Colombia, however, when he cracked a vertebra after being caught in the back by a flailing knee, left the pitch crying in pain and was ruled out of the semi-finals.

Forward. Thomas Mueller.

Followed up his five-goal 2010 World Cup with another five in Brazil, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 group stage win over Portugal. Mueller has looked sharp and mobile throughout the tournament, not only as a goal threat but also in combination with his team mates, and was a key figure in the semi-final destruction of Brazil.

Forward: Lionel Messi.

Messi scored his first World Cup goal in eight years in the opening win over Bosnia and went on to get three more in the group stage, including a brilliant left-foot shot to beat Iran.

He has not found the net in their three knockout games - other than a penalty in the shootout win over the Netherlands - as opponents have swarmed all over him. However, Messi has still looked dangerous and has delivered some sublime passes.

The stage is set for him to secure his status as the world's best player by producing one more top drawer performance in the most important match of his life against Germany in Sunday's final. (Editing by Ken Ferris)