CUIABA, Brazil, June 19 England expect to face an added danger with a Luis Suarez comeback for Uruguay in World Cup Group D on Thursday (1900 GMT) even if coach Oscar Tabarez has not confirmed his country's top scorer for the match in Sao Paulo.

Suarez, who had knee surgery a month ago, missed Uruguay's shock 3-1 defeat by Costa Rica on Saturday which has left them and England, beaten 2-1 by Italy, with a virtual do-or-die clash to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

England coach Roy Hodgson has given no hint of where he will play striker Wayne Rooney and captain Steven Gerrard said he believes the better defence will decide the outcome.

Uruguay will be short of two experienced defenders, injured captain Diego Lugano and suspended right back Maxi Pereira, while England forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has failed a fitness test on his knee.

Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez will be looking for more goals to help his team go through from Group C when they meet Ivory Coast in Brasilia (1600) after scoring in the 3-0 win over Greece on Saturday.

The Ivorians have made the best start among the African sides having beaten Japan 2-1 with substitute Didier Drogba changing the dynamics of the game when he came on with his team a goal down.

Japan meet Greece in Natal (2200) with both needing to bounce back from defeats and the Japanese again looking to Keisuke Honda to create chances or give them the lead as he did in the first match. (Editing by Ed Osmond)