BRASILIA, June 26 Portugal must win big against Ghana in their final World Cup Group G match in Brasilia on Thursday and hope Germany and the United States do not draw in Recife to have any hope of progressing to the last 16.

Portugal captain and World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo, whose record goal haul helped Real Madrid win a 10th European Cup last season, has failed to spark in Brazil and they can only still go through because of Silvestre Varela's stoppage-time equaliser in Sunday's 2-2 draw with the U.S.

In the final round of group matches before the knockout stages, a win for Algeria against Russia in Curitiba would ensure that they progress from Group H along with Belgium.

If they draw, Russia are eliminated but South Korea could sneak second place if they beat the already-qualified Belgians heavily in Sao Paulo. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Editing by Ed Osmond)