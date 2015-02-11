SAO PAULO Feb 11 A Rio de Janeiro court has shelved charges against Raymond Whelan, the English executive who was accused of involvement with a scalping network at last year's World Cup.

The court cited the "ineptitude" of the case but the brief statement gave no other details except to say the cases against an undisclosed number of other defendants would continue.

Whelan worked for MATCH, a company licensed by FIFA to sell match tickets as part of hospitality deals.

Soccer's world governing body repeatedly said Whelan did not break any laws. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)