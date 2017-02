ZURICH, July 4 Togo have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in a World Cup qualifier against Cameroon who have been awarded a 3-0 win as a result, FIFA said on Thursday.

The decision means Cameroon, who lost the game 2-0, will go top of African Group I, one point clear of Libya with one match to play.

Soccer's ruling body FIFA said Togo fielded Jacques Alexys Romao when he should have been serving a one-match suspension for yellow cards accumulated in previous games.

Cameroon will now have 10 points from five games ahead of their final match at home to Libya on Sept. 6. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)