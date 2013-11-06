Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Nov 6 Tunisia have made seven changes to their 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifying playoff second leg against Cameroon in Yaounde with a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil at stake.
French-born midfielders Jamel Saihi and Fabien Camus have been recalled after the first leg finished 0-0 in Tunis last month, the Tunisian Football Federation announced on Wednesday.
Montpellier's Saihi returns to the squad for the Nov. 17 playoff match after a long-term injury while Camus of Racing Genk returns four years after his only cap.
There is a first call up for St Gallen midfielder Stephane Nater, another French-born player with Tunisian roots.
Tunisia's caretaker coach Ruud Krol has added more attacking options by including Ahmed Akaichi of Esperance while defenders Mohamed Ben Mansour and Bassem Boulaabi and young striker Edem Rjaibi are also called up for the first time.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Rami Jeridi (CS Sfaxien), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)
Defenders: Mohamed Ben Mansour (Esperance), Siam Ben Youssef (FC Astra), Bassem Boulaabi (CS Sfaxien), Alaya Brigui (Etoile Sahel), Khalil Chammam, Sameh Derbali, Chamseddine Dhaouadi (all Esperance), Yassine Mikari (FC Luzern), Alaeddine Yahia (Racing Lens)
Midfielders: Anis Ben Htira (Hertha Berlin), Wissem Ben Yahia (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Fabien Camus (Racing Genk), Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich), Stephane Nater (St Gallen), Houcine Ragued (Esperance), Jamel Saihi (Montpellier), Ferjani Sassi (CS Sfaxien)
Forwards: Ahmed Akaichi (Esperance), Sami Allagui (Hertha Berlin), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (CS Sfaxien), Amine Chermiti (FC Zurich), Saber Khalifa (Olympique Marseille), Edem Rjaibi (CA Bizerte) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.