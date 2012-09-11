ISTANBUL, Sept 11 Turkey cruised to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Estonia in their 2014 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, securing their first points in Group D after an opening defeat by Netherlands.

Estonia defender Enar Jaager was sent off for a 19th-minute foul on Burak Yilmaz but the hosts could not capitalise until a minute before halftime when captain Emre Belozoglu scored from Arda Turan's pass.

Turkey, beaten 2-0 by the Dutch in Amsterdam on Friday, increased the pressure in the second half, creating several early chances.

Striker Umut Bulut headed home at the near post on the hour from Sercan Sararer's left-wing cross.

Substitute Selcuk Inan added a third goal 15 minutes from times.

