June 23 More than 18.2 million U.S. viewers
watched the United States tie Portugal during a World Cup soccer
match on Sunday night, making it the most-viewed soccer match by
a U.S. audience.
ESPN, which is owned by Walt Disney Co, has been
setting U.S. viewing records during the World Cup in Brazil
where some games have aired during the U.S. prime time.
Sunday's match became the highest-rated soccer match ever in
the United States, edging out the 1999's Women's World Cup final
of USA vs. China, where 18 million people tuned in to watch on
Disney's broadcast network ABC.
The Sunday match surpassed the U.S.-Ghana game last Monday,
which pulled in 11 million viewers.
The game also attracted 6.5 million viewers for Spanish
language broadcaster Univision, making it the most
viewed U.S. World Cup match in the network's history, and
beating last Monday's U.S.-Ghana game which garnered 4.8 million
viewers.
On Sunday, the U.S. team had nearly secured a
come-from-behind victory with goals from Jermaine Jones and
Clint Dempsey, until Portugal substitute Silvestre Varela scored
with a flying header from a Cristiano Ronaldo cross. [ID:
nL6N0P400P]
The next match for the United States vs. Germany will air
Thursday at 11:30 am Eastern on ESPN.
While soccer is on the upswing in the United States, it
still lacks the television audience numbers of some other
sports. The 18.2 million viewers for the U.S.-Portugal World Cup
game on Sunday compares with 26.6 million ESPN viewers for
college football's BCS National Championship on Jan. 6.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Richard Chang)