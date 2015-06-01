WELLINGTON, June 1 Germany subjected Fiji to an 8-1 thrashing to spoil the tiny Pacific nation's under-20 World Cup debut on Monday as Honduras prevailed in a seven-goal thriller over Uzbekistan.

A record 28 goals -- 12 more than the opening two days of the tournament combined -- flowed from the four matches in New Zealand, which also saw Brazil and Hungary emerge easy winners in two Group E scoring sprees.

With their men's senior side ranked a lowly 196th in the world, Fiji's youngsters were justifiably proud of qualifying for the 24-team tournament but were given a baptism of fire in Christchurch after 18 minutes of stout resistance.

Hany Mukhtar enjoyed a hat-trick with two first half-goals and a penalty after the break, while Niklas Stark and Marc Stendera each netted twice.

For Fiji, Iosefu Verevou wildly celebrated his second half consolation goal.

"This game, that goal, meant so much for the country," Fiji coach Frank Farina, a former Australia boss, remarked.

Honduras also rejoiced madly in the late contest at the same venue after edging Uzbekistan 4-3 in a pulsating match featuring two goals in second half injury-time.

Bryan Rochez struck what proved to be the winner in the second minute of added time, after earlier scoring in the 20th minute, before Zabikhillo Urinboev added a late consolation goal for Uzbekistan with virtually the last kick of the game.

Brazil were 4-2 winners over Nigeria in New Plymouth, while Hungary belted North Korea 5-1 in a late game at the same venue.

After scoring either side of halftime, Hungary forward Bence Mervo completed a brilliant hat-trick when he curled in the final goal of the match in the 82nd minute. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)