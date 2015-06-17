June 17 Marcos Guilherme scored twice as Brazil rode a first half onslaught to a 5-0 demolition of 10-man Senegal and a place in the under-20 World Cup final in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Rogerio Micale's team, who won two successive penalty shootouts to reach the last four, ended a 244-minute scoring drought in some style with three goals in the first 20 minutes to effectively wrap up their place in the final.

Brazil were 2-0 up in the first seven minutes with Anda Correa conceding an own goal after a Joao Pedro cross deflected off his leg before Guilherme doubled the advantage.

Boschilia put the game beyond any doubt in the 19th minute when Senegal goalkeeper Ibrahima Sy parried a cross into the midfielder's path before Flamengo defender Jorge completed the first half scoring in the 35th minute.

Senegal, who had been unfortunate not to score when Sidy Sarr's 19th minute shot cannoned off the crossbar, were reduced to 10 men just before halftime when Elimane Cisse received a second booking.

With the match settled in the first half, the game meandered after the break with neither side creating any real chances until Guilherme put a gloss on the victory with his second goal in the 78th minute.

Brazil will meet either Mali or Serbia in the final in Auckland on Saturday as they seek to join South American rivals Argentina as the most successful nation at the tournament with six titles. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)