AUCKLAND, June 20 Adama Traore produced two sensational long-range strikes to help Mali beat 10-man Senegal 3-1 and clinch third place at FIFA's under-20 World Cup at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday.

Traore had brought his side back into the game after Senegal's Ibrahima Wadji had opened the scoring in the 64th minute, when his left footed free-kick curled away from Ibrahima Sy in the 74th.

Traore then blasted a right foot shot past Sy, who had saved a 76th minute penalty from Falaye Sacko, to give his side the lead with less than seven minutes remaining.

Sacko's day got worse when he handled the ball in the area about two minutes after Traore's second goal, though Djigui Diarra pulled off a superb double save when he stopped the Malick Niang spot kick and the follow-up attempt.

Mali completed the victory when Diadie Samassekou caught Senegal's' defence napping at a free-kick to slot home the third in added time.

Senegal defender Moussa Ba had been sent off in the final minute of the first half by Egyptian referee Ghead Grisha for his second yellow card.

Brazil will face Serbia in the final at the same venue later on Saturday.

