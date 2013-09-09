UPDATE 2-BT outbids Sky to retain Champions League rights in 1.2 bln stg deal
* Says no change to financial outlook (Adds exec comments, analyst reaction, shares)
KIEV, Sept 9 Three England fans were treated in hospital on Sunday night after a fight on a cafe terrace with a group of Ukrainians in Kiev ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, police said.
The fight, involving 40 English fans and more than 20 Ukrainians, broke out after the two sides traded insults, police said.
"Three British citizens ... were taken to hospital with wounds to the head and hands. After getting medical treatment they were taken back to their accommodation," it said.
England top Group H with 15 points, ahead of Montenegro on goal difference. Ukraine sit third with 14 points. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, March 6 Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
March 6 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.