KIEV, Sept 9 Three England fans were treated in hospital on Sunday night after a fight on a cafe terrace with a group of Ukrainians in Kiev ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, police said.

The fight, involving 40 English fans and more than 20 Ukrainians, broke out after the two sides traded insults, police said.

"Three British citizens ... were taken to hospital with wounds to the head and hands. After getting medical treatment they were taken back to their accommodation," it said.

England top Group H with 15 points, ahead of Montenegro on goal difference. Ukraine sit third with 14 points. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by Justin Palmer)