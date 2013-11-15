Nov 15 France faced the embarrassing prospect of missing out on a major tournament for the first time in 20 years when they lost 2-0 away to Ukraine in the first leg of their World Cup playoff tie on Friday.

Les Bleus, who last missed a major competition when they failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals, succumbed to Roman Zozulia's goal shortly after the hour and Andriy Yarmolenko's late penalty, four days before the return leg at the Stade de France.

France's Laurent Koscielny and the home side's Oleksandr Kucher were sent off in injury time as Ukraine took a step towards securing their second World Cup appearance after reaching the quarter-finals in 2006.

France barely had a chance apart from a Samir Nasri effort and were shaken throughout by a bold Ukraine side. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)