SAO PAULO, June 18 When Uruguay run out at Sao Paulo's Corinthians arena on Thursday to fight for World Cup survival against England, they will do so almost as the home side.

And not just because an estimated 20,000 fans from the small nation just south of the border have poured into Brazil to support the team in their second match.

Uruguayan soccer players have for decades helped Sao Paulo FC win important titles including the Libertadores Cup and FIFA's Club World Championship.

One of Sao Paulo FC's biggest idols is Diego Lugano, the 33-year old Uruguay captain who will be watching game on Thursday from the bench because of a knee injury.

"We love Lugano. He is a pure-blood, firm, charismatic. He was our sheriff in the back," said Eduardo Nader, a die-hard Sao Paulo fan. "Saopaulinos are going to root for Uruguay because of Lugano."

But Sao Paulo's strong connection with Uruguay was forged long before the West Bromwich Albion player was born.

Midfielder Pedro Rocha in the 1970s, defender Darío Pereyra in the 80s and Diego Forlan's father, Pablo, also wore the club colours.

Today they have Alvaro Pereira, who is also in the squad to face England.

Sao Paulo FC's link to Uruguay is so profound the club once issued commemorative jerseys in Uruguayan blue with the red, white and black stripes of the club across the chest.

Uruguay, a small South American country with a huge soccer tradition, have won two World Cups and made it to the semi-finals in South Africa four years ago.

But a disappointing 3-1 defeat by Costa Rica in their first match hit their hopes of repeating that success.

Lugano's men will need all the support they can get against England and Group E leaders Italy. (Editing by Ed Osmond)