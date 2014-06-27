BRASILIA, June 27 Emotion played a part in FIFA's decision to hand out a four-month ban to Uruguay striker Luis Suarez for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, with a period of reflection needed, World Players' Union FIFPro said.

FIFA handed out the biggest penalty ever imposed at a World Cup, which included a nine match ban, to the 27-year-old on Thursday after he bit the Italian defender near the end of Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy in Group D on Tuesday.

"FIFPro believes all affected parties may benefit with more time to remove the emotion, reflect and re-establish the facts in a calm and considered setting," the body said in a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

While the rest of his team mates continued preparation for Saturday's last 16 clash against Colombia, Suarez arrived back in Uruguay on Friday and was met by President Jose Mujica and hundreds of fans after landing at the military base in Montevideo.

FIFPro said the penalty should have included help for the Liverpool forward, who had twice before been punished for biting when playing in England and the Netherlands.

"Luis Suarez deserves all the support he needs including legal support in the appeal case in order to achieve a reduction of the sanctions," they said.

"The fact that Suarez is prohibited from working for a long period must be addressed as it directly infringes his right to work. Also the fact that Liverpool FC is affected needs to be an important issue.

"Luis Suarez should receive all the support he needs to deal with any off-field issues he may be experiencing at this time.

"This means that the focus should be on the rehabilitation and serious treatment of the player. FIFPro believes that treatment must be a part of any sanction.