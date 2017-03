RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has lost his appeal against a nine-match ban from competitive internationals and a four-month suspension from all soccer activities for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match, FIFA said on Thursday.

FIFA's appeals committee rejected the appeal filed by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), although Suarez can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a FIFA spokeswoman said.

