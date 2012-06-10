By Martin Rodriguez
MONTEVIDEO, June 10
MONTEVIDEO, June 10 Goals from substitutes
Cristian Rodriguez and Sebastian Eguren in the final half hour
gave Uruguay a thrilling 4-2 home win over Peru in a World Cup
qualifier on Sunday.
The victory at a packed Centenario, Uruguay's third
four-goal haul, lifted them into second place in the South
American group with 11 points from five matches, one point less
than leaders Chile and one more than Argentina.
Uruguay, who had taken a two-goal lead through defender
Sebastian Coates and midfielder Maxi Pereira, were pegged back
to 2-2 early in the second half after a headed own goal from
Diego Godin and a strike by Paolo Guerrero either side of the
break.
Diego Forlan missed a good chance to put Uruguay ahead again
in the 57th minute but his penalty after a foul on fellow
striker Edinson Cavani was saved by Peru goalkeeper Diego Penny.
With quarter of an hour gone, Coates leapt to head a corner
goalwards, Penny got a hand to the ball but it hit the ground
and spun back with the referee ruling it had just crossed the
line despite midfielder Antonio Gonzales's efforts to block it.
Just before the half hour, Uruguay went two up when Pereira
netted the rebound after Penny parried a shot from striker Luis
Suarez but they went in at halftime 2-1 up when Godin headed
into his own net trying to clear a shot from midfielder Yoshimar
Yotun.
Guerrero, top scorer at last year's Copa America won by
Uruguay, equalised when he brought the ball down with his chest
and volleyed past Fernando Muslera.
Rodriguez put Uruguay ahead again just past the hour with a
diving header three minutes after coming on and Eguren stretched
the lead three minutes into added time.
Suarez will be suspended for Uruguay's next qualifier
against Colombia in September after picking up his second
booking.
