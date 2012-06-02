MONTEVIDEO, June 2 Uruguay failed to end their
Venezuela jinx when an own goal by defender Diego Godin handed
the visitors a 1-1 draw in a 2014 World Cup qualifier at the
Centenario on Saturday.
Diego Forlan put Uruguay in front with a left-footed shot
from 12 metres after a superb through ball by midfielder Alvaro
Pereira left the striker alone with only goalkeeper Renny Vega
to beat in the 39th minute.
With five minutes remaining, a header by Venezuela striker
Jose Rondon was deflected into his own net by Godin with keeper
Fernando Muslera wrong-footed.
Uruguay have gone five World Cup qualifiers without beating
Venezuela, having lost 3-0 at home in 2004 and drawn the next
four.
The result opened the way for Argentina to go top of the
South American group if they beat Ecuador in Buenos Aires later
on Saturday.
Copa America holders Uruguay and Venezuela, known as the
'Vinotinto' (red wine) for their burgundy strip, have eight
points apiece and Argentina seven.
Uruguay captain Diego Lugano received a booking in the
second half for a foul on midfielder Juan Arango and, since he
was already on one yellow card, will miss the game with Peru at
the Centenario on June 10.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)