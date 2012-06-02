MONTEVIDEO, June 2 Uruguay failed to end their Venezuela jinx when an own goal by defender Diego Godin handed the visitors a 1-1 draw in a 2014 World Cup qualifier at the Centenario on Saturday.

Diego Forlan put Uruguay in front with a left-footed shot from 12 metres after a superb through ball by midfielder Alvaro Pereira left the striker alone with only goalkeeper Renny Vega to beat in the 39th minute.

With five minutes remaining, a header by Venezuela striker Jose Rondon was deflected into his own net by Godin with keeper Fernando Muslera wrong-footed.

Uruguay have gone five World Cup qualifiers without beating Venezuela, having lost 3-0 at home in 2004 and drawn the next four.

The result opened the way for Argentina to go top of the South American group if they beat Ecuador in Buenos Aires later on Saturday.

Copa America holders Uruguay and Venezuela, known as the 'Vinotinto' (red wine) for their burgundy strip, have eight points apiece and Argentina seven.

Uruguay captain Diego Lugano received a booking in the second half for a foul on midfielder Juan Arango and, since he was already on one yellow card, will miss the game with Peru at the Centenario on June 10.

