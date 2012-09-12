MONTEVIDEO, Sept 11 Striker Edinson Cavani hit a 67th minute equaliser to give South American champions Uruguay a 1-1 draw with Ecuador at the Centenario on Tuesday and save them from a second successive defeat in the World Cup qualifiers.

Uruguay, World Cup semi-finalists two years ago, fell behind to an eight-minute penalty converted by burly striker Felipe Caicedo after he had been brought down by central defender Diego Lugano.

The Uruguayans, whose 18-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 4-0 loss in Colombia on Friday, have dropped down the South American standings and are one point behind Colombia, Ecuador and leaders Argentina, who faced Peru later on Tuesday.

Cavani secured a point for Uruguay when the ball was poorly cleared from an attack down the left and ran loose to the striker on the right, from where he shot left-footed low into the bottom of the far corner.

"Their goal woke us up, we began to put more intensity into our game and it was like that right to the end, that's why we managed to draw," Cavani told reporters.

"I think they had the luck to find (an equaliser) when there were two rebounds as we tried twice to clear (the ball)," Ecuador's Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda said.

Ecuador, who were in control for long spells and especially in the first half, were stunned when they were denied a penalty by Paraguayan referee Carlos Amarilla just past the hour when they were still a goal ahead.

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera appeared to trip Cristian Benitez with his outstretched leg as the striker tried to run past him in a solo breakaway but instead Amarilla booked the Ecuadorean for diving.

Striker Luis Suarez might have equalised in the 43rd minute but his shot hit the bar and he was denied a winner two minutes from time when his header was saved by Alexander Dominguez.

Ecuador winger Antonio Valencia was sent off in the fourth minute of added time after a second booking for obstruction. (Reporting Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)