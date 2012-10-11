MONTEVIDEO Oct 10 Uruguay striker Abel Hernandez and reserve goalkeeper Juan Castillo have been ruled out of their World Cup qualifying matches against Argentina and Bolivia, the country's national federation has said.

Palermo's Hernandez has a damaged knee ligament while Castillo has a leg fracture and both will miss the matches against Argentina in Mendoza on Friday and Bolivia in La Paz next Tuesday.

Hernandez had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the severity of the injury he sustained during training, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) said on its website (www.auf.org.uy).

"It was agreed upon request from Palermo's medical department for surgery to be carried out in Italy where his club could also supervise his recovery," the AUF said.

Hernandez and Castillo joined midfielders Diego Perez and Gaston Ramirez as absentees from the qualifiers that are shaping as increasingly important for the South American champions.

Uruguay picked up only one point in their two qualifying matches last month and are fourth in the South American group with 12 points from seven matches, two points behind leaders Argentina. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)