MONTEVIDEO, Sept 10 Late goals from Edinson Cavani and Cristian Stuani gave Uruguay a 2-0 home win over Colombia that all but sealed at least a playoff berth in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Cavani scored his second goal in three qualifiers before Stuani grabbed the second in the space of four minutes to put Uruguay in fifth place in the group, behind Ecuador only on goal difference. Colombia remain second.

Ecuador were held to a 1-1 draw by eliminated Bolivia in La Paz earlier on Tuesday.

The top four teams at the end of the campaign next month go through to the finals in Brazil with the team in fifth place meeting Jordan in a two-legged playoff in November for one more berth. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Nick Mulvenney)