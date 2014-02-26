Soccer-Leicester appoint Shakespeare as manager for the remainder of season - club
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
MONTEVIDEO Feb 26 Uruguay will be without striker Edinson Cavani when they take a 21-man squad to Austria for a World Cup warmup in Klagenfurt next Wednesday.
Cavani, who is recovering from injury, has been dropped from the initial 23-man squad coach Oscar Tabarez named last week.
Tabarez, who also dropped third-choice goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz, has the chance to test reserve strikers Christian Stuani and Abel Hernandez in Cavani's absence.
Uruguay face Costa Rica, England and Italy in that order in Group D at the Brazil tournament that kicks off on June 12. (Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)