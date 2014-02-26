MONTEVIDEO Feb 26 Uruguay will be without striker Edinson Cavani when they take a 21-man squad to Austria for a World Cup warmup in Klagenfurt next Wednesday.

Cavani, who is recovering from injury, has been dropped from the initial 23-man squad coach Oscar Tabarez named last week.

Tabarez, who also dropped third-choice goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz, has the chance to test reserve strikers Christian Stuani and Abel Hernandez in Cavani's absence.

Uruguay face Costa Rica, England and Italy in that order in Group D at the Brazil tournament that kicks off on June 12. (Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)