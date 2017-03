MONTEVIDEO Nov 20 Uruguay drew 0-0 with Jordan in the second leg of their World Cup intercontinental playoff on Wednesday to reach the 2014 finals 5-0 on aggregate.

Uruguay, the 2010 semi-finalists, complete the 32 teams who will play at the June 12 to July 13 tournament in Brazil. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)