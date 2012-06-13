June 12 An 83rd minute goal from a free kick by winger Marco Pappa earned Guatemala a 1-1 draw with the United States on Tuesday in their 2014 World Cup qualifying tie.

Clint Dempsey put the U.S. ahead with a goal in the 40th minute before Pappa fired the equaliser under the cross bar before goalkeeper Tim Howard had a chance to react.

It was a disappointing result for the Americans who were expected to win the Central and North American region (CONCACAF) third round match but instead squandered a chance to take control of Group A.

The U.S. opened the campaign with a 3-1 win over Antigua and Barbuda and have four points to leave them level with Jamaica, who drew 0-0 with Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday.

The top two finishers from the three groups advance to a final six-team pool offering three automatic berths for the finals in Brazil. The fourth-placed side will meet the OFC region winners in a two-legged playoff for a 2014 spot.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)