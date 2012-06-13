June 12 An 83rd minute goal from a free kick by
winger Marco Pappa earned Guatemala a 1-1 draw with the United
States on Tuesday in their 2014 World Cup qualifying tie.
Clint Dempsey put the U.S. ahead with a goal in the 40th
minute before Pappa fired the equaliser under the cross bar
before goalkeeper Tim Howard had a chance to react.
It was a disappointing result for the Americans who were
expected to win the Central and North American region (CONCACAF)
third round match but instead squandered a chance to take
control of Group A.
The U.S. opened the campaign with a 3-1 win over Antigua and
Barbuda and have four points to leave them level with Jamaica,
who drew 0-0 with Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday.
The top two finishers from the three groups advance to a
final six-team pool offering three automatic berths for the
finals in Brazil. The fourth-placed side will meet the OFC
region winners in a two-legged playoff for a 2014 spot.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)