NEW YORK, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers United States: Form and Prospects The U.S. team go to the World Cup with every reason to feel confident of at least making it through to the round of 16. They have a solid team with a lot of depth in the midfield and an experienced coach who knows what it takes to win the sport's ultimate prize. The main strength of the team is their central midfield, particularly Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones, who both play in top leagues in Europe. They provide the Americans with the steel and overall focus that has sometimes been missing because they can dominate the centre of the park. The U.S. have surpassed Mexico as CONCACAF's best team after dominating the qualifying tournament. In the final round of qualifying, the Americans won seven and drew one of their 10 matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding eight. They have also recorded some head-turning wins against European opposition, including Italy and reigning world champions Spain. But for all their promise, the U.S. have rarely gone deep into the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals just once (2002) since they made the semi-finals in the inaugural event in 1930. Defence remains a weakness and coach Juergen Klinsmann hasn't yet settled on his best unit. He has opted for Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler as his central defensive pairing but there are question marks when they are up against top strikers. In the CONCACAF qualifiers, the U.S. survived unscathed but against more potent teams in the World Cup, it remains a concern. If the U.S. succeed at the World Cup it will almost certainly be because Bradley and Jones dominate the midfield and Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan find their scoring boots. If they flop, it is likely to be because their defence doesn't hold up. Coach: Juergen Klinsmann A former striker who excelled at club and international level in his playing days. He made 108 appearances for the German national team between 1987 and 1998, scoring 47 goals, and winning the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96. He played club football in Germany, Italy, France and England. He won the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan in 1991 and again with Bayern Munich in 1996. Klinsmann took over as head coach of the German national team in 2004 and guided them to the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup hosted by his home country. He briefly served as head coach of Bayern Munich in 2008 before taking on the job as U.S. national coach in 2011. Under his guidance, the Americans won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and qualified for the 2014 World Cup as the region's top ranked team. Key player: Michael Bradley The 26-year-old AS Roma midfielder made his international debut for the U.S. in 2007 and was an instant success, helping the team win the CONCACAF Gold Cup that same year. He has since established himself as a regular midfielder in the team, capped more than 80 times, and has become central to Klinsmann's strategies. Unlike a lot of the American players, Bradley has spent most of his professional career in Europe, mainly in Germany and Europe. He currently plays for AS Roma after signing a four-year deal with the Serie A club last season. How they qualified: Winners CONCACAF - final group Round One - bye Round Two - bye Round Three 2012 June 8 Antigua and Barbuda H W 3-1 Bocanegra, Dempsey (pen), Gomez June 12 Guatemala A D 1-1 Dempsey Aug 7 Jamaica A L 1-2 Dempsey Aug 11 Jamaica H W 1-0 Gomez Oct 12 Antigua and Barbuda A W 2-1 Johnson (2) Oct 16 Guatemala H W 3-1 Bocanegra, Dempsey (2) Final Group Stage 2013 Feb 6 Honduras A L 1-2 Dempsey March 2 Costa Rica H W 1-0 Dempsey March 26 Mexico A D 0-0 June 7 Jamaica A W 2-1 Altidore, Evans June 11 Panama H W 2-0 Altidore, Johnson June 18 Honduras H W 1-0 Altidore Sept 6 Costa Rica A L 1-3 Dempsey Sept 10 Mexico H W 2-0 Johnson, Donovan Oct 11 Jamaica H W 2-0 Zusi, Altidore Oct 15 Panama A W 3-2 Orozco, Zusi, Johannsson World Cup record: Previous appearances: Nine (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010) Best performance: Semi finalists (3rd) 1930 Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 200-1 (Compiled by by Julian Linden. edited by Mike Collett)