NEW YORK, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup
qualifiers United States:
Form and Prospects
The U.S. team go to the World Cup with every reason to feel
confident of at least making it through to the round of 16.
They have a solid team with a lot of depth in the midfield
and an experienced coach who knows what it takes to win the
sport's ultimate prize.
The main strength of the team is their central midfield,
particularly Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones, who both play
in top leagues in Europe.
They provide the Americans with the steel and overall focus
that has sometimes been missing because they can dominate the
centre of the park.
The U.S. have surpassed Mexico as CONCACAF's best team after
dominating the qualifying tournament. In the final round of
qualifying, the Americans won seven and drew one of their 10
matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding eight.
They have also recorded some head-turning wins against
European opposition, including Italy and reigning world
champions Spain.
But for all their promise, the U.S. have rarely gone deep
into the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals just once
(2002) since they made the semi-finals in the inaugural event in
1930.
Defence remains a weakness and coach Juergen Klinsmann
hasn't yet settled on his best unit.
He has opted for Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler as his
central defensive pairing but there are question marks when they
are up against top strikers.
In the CONCACAF qualifiers, the U.S. survived unscathed but
against more potent teams in the World Cup, it remains a
concern.
If the U.S. succeed at the World Cup it will almost
certainly be because Bradley and Jones dominate the midfield and
Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan find their
scoring boots.
If they flop, it is likely to be because their defence
doesn't hold up.
Coach: Juergen Klinsmann
A former striker who excelled at club and international
level in his playing days. He made 108 appearances for the
German national team between 1987 and 1998, scoring 47 goals,
and winning the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.
He played club football in Germany, Italy, France and
England. He won the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan in 1991 and again
with Bayern Munich in 1996.
Klinsmann took over as head coach of the German national
team in 2004 and guided them to the semi-finals of the 2006
World Cup hosted by his home country.
He briefly served as head coach of Bayern Munich in 2008
before taking on the job as U.S. national coach in 2011. Under
his guidance, the Americans won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and
qualified for the 2014 World Cup as the region's top ranked
team.
Key player: Michael Bradley
The 26-year-old AS Roma midfielder made his international
debut for the U.S. in 2007 and was an instant success, helping
the team win the CONCACAF Gold Cup that same year.
He has since established himself as a regular midfielder in
the team, capped more than 80 times, and has become central to
Klinsmann's strategies.
Unlike a lot of the American players, Bradley has spent most
of his professional career in Europe, mainly in Germany and
Europe. He currently plays for AS Roma after signing a four-year
deal with the Serie A club last season.
How they qualified: Winners CONCACAF - final group
Round One - bye
Round Two - bye
Round Three
2012
June 8 Antigua and Barbuda H W 3-1 Bocanegra, Dempsey
(pen), Gomez
June 12 Guatemala A D 1-1 Dempsey
Aug 7 Jamaica A L 1-2 Dempsey
Aug 11 Jamaica H W 1-0 Gomez
Oct 12 Antigua and Barbuda A W 2-1 Johnson (2)
Oct 16 Guatemala H W 3-1 Bocanegra, Dempsey
(2)
Final Group Stage
2013
Feb 6 Honduras A L 1-2 Dempsey
March 2 Costa Rica H W 1-0 Dempsey
March 26 Mexico A D 0-0
June 7 Jamaica A W 2-1 Altidore, Evans
June 11 Panama H W 2-0 Altidore, Johnson
June 18 Honduras H W 1-0 Altidore
Sept 6 Costa Rica A L 1-3 Dempsey
Sept 10 Mexico H W 2-0 Johnson, Donovan
Oct 11 Jamaica H W 2-0 Zusi, Altidore
Oct 15 Panama A W 3-2 Orozco, Zusi,
Johannsson
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: Nine (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994,
1998, 2002, 2006, 2010)
Best performance: Semi finalists (3rd) 1930
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 200-1
(Compiled by by Julian Linden. edited by Mike Collett)