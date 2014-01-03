Jan 3 United States coach Juergen Klinsmann is relying experienced players to form the bulk of his World Cup squad for Brazil but has left the door open for uncapped players to join the mix.

Klinsmann on Friday called 26 players to Carson, California, as part of a training camp that runs from Jan. 6-Feb. 1. After six days in California, 23 players will move to Sao Paolo for what U.S. Soccer is calling a "dry run" for the June 12-July 13 World Cup.

The preliminary training camp roster includes 10 players who helped the United States advance to the World Cup for the seventh consecutive time.

Nine uncapped players will also be at the camp, giving the group of mostly Major League Soccer players one final shot at turning some heads.

"This is a very important camp in our preparations for the World Cup. It's important for the players to continue developing their bond and sense of urgency for the tournament," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"It's important for us to see how they do in Brazil, how the new players fit with the group and to make sure everyone is focused on reaching the highest level for next summer."

The camp concludes with a friendly against Korea on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.

The training camp roster:

Goalkeepers: Tally Hall (Houston Dynamo), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Clarence Goodson (San Jose Earthquakes), Michael Harrington (Portland Timbers), Chris Klute (Colorado Rapids), Chance Myers (Sporting Kansas City), Shane O'Neill (Colorado Rapids), Seth Sinovic (Sporting Kansas City), DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders FC)

Midfielders: Eric Alexander (New York Red Bulls), Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Brad Davis (Houston Dynamo), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Luis Gil (Real Salt Lake), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Forwards: Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy), Eddie Johnson (D.C. United), Mike Magee (Chicago Fire), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry)