June 12 An 83rd minute goal from a free kick by winger Marco Pappa earned Guatemala a 1-1 draw with the United States on Tuesday in their 2014 World Cup qualifying tie.

Clint Dempsey put the U.S. ahead with a goal in the 40th minute before Pappa fired the equaliser under the cross bar before goalkeeper Tim Howard had a chance to react.

It was a disappointing result for the Americans who were expected to win the Central and North American region (CONCACAF) third round match but instead squandered a chance to take control of Group A.

The U.S. opened the campaign with a 3-1 win over Antigua and Barbuda and have four points to leave them level with Jamaica, who drew 0-0 with Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday.

The top two finishers from the three groups advance to a final six-team pool offering three automatic berths for the finals in Brazil. The fourth-placed side will meet the OFC region winners in a two-legged playoff for a 2014 spot.

For the Americans, their latest result is a continuation of recent disappointments.

In their final tune-up before the qualifying matches, they managed only a 0-0 draw against Canada while their opening victory against Antigua and Barbuda was at times sloppy.

The U.S. have not lost to Guatemala since 1988, though the 18-match streak could have been ended had Howard not made two good saves to keep them at bay.

The Everton goalkeeper made a diving save from Carlos Figueroa shortly before Dempsey's goal then made a lunging stop in the 69th minute from a Mario Rodriguez attempt from a corner.

U.S. defender Carlos Bocanegra also appeared to kick a ball off his own hand early in the second half but Guatemala's appeal for a penalty was turned down.

