COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept 10 Second half goals from Eddie Johnson and Landon Donovan gave the United States a 2-0 win at home to Mexico on Tuesday that virtually assured them of a place in the World Cup finals next year in Brazil.

The U.S. are top of the CONCACAF standings on 16 points and will be officially through to Brazil so long as Panama do not beat Honduras later on Tuesday.

Clint Dempsey missed an injury time penalty for the United States in a victory which leaves Mexico, who have eight points facing the real possibility of missing out on an automatic qualification spot. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Nick Mulvenney)