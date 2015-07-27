July 27 The road to Russia starts in St. Louis for the United States men's team who will kick off their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign in Missouri on Nov. 13.

The match at Busch Stadium, against either St. Vincent & The Grenadines or Aruba, will be the first international played in St. Louis since 1997.

"There is no more appropriate place to start this campaign than a city that has contributed so much to the history and tradition of soccer in the United States," U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann said in a statement.

"We know the support will be incredible."

St. Vincent & The Grenadines will play a home-and-away game against Aruba in September, with the winners advancing to the Group C stage, which will comprise four teams, headed by the Americans and Trinidad and Tobago.

All teams will play each other home and away in Group C, with the top two advancing to the final stage of CONCACAF qualifying, known as the Hexagonal, in which six teams will vie for three guaranteed spots at the World Cup.

Group A is headed by Mexico and Honduras, while the automatic qualifiers for Group B are Costa Rica and Panama.

