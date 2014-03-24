March 24 Bayern Munich winger Julian Green has been given permission by soccer's world governing body to switch allegiances from Germany to the United States, American officials announced on Monday.

U.S. Soccer said FIFA had approved Green's application to change associations, meaning he was now available for selection and could feature at this year's World Cup in Brazil, if picked.

Head coach Juergen Klinsmann has yet to name his squad for the World Cup but said he had invited the 18-year-old Green to join the team for next month's friendly with Mexico in Arizona.

"We are obviously thrilled," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"We appreciate FIFA's effort in getting his paperwork approved, and are excited to have him on board for the game against Mexico on April 2."

A dual citizen, who currently plays for Bayern Munich's reserve team, Green was born in the United States and raised in Germany. His father is American and his mother German.

He represented both Germany and the United States at youth level, but pledged his international allegiance to the U.S. when he applied to FIFA for a one-time change of association. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Martyn Herman)